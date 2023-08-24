 Skip to main content

Apple backing right to repair is an important U-turn for the tech world

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 24 2023 - 6:09 am PT
2 Comments
Apple backing right to repair | Removing back cover on 15-inch MacBook Air

A few years ago, the idea of Apple backing right to repair legislation would have been almost unimaginable – even if the company’s co-founder did urge it to do so.

The company has spent literally years fighting it, spending money to lobby against it at both state and federal level, either trying to block it altogether or – if it couldn’t manage that – to weaken the legislation as much as possible …

Apple backing right to repair

But yesterday, we learned that it had happened. Apple not only made a U-turn, supporting a Californian right to repair law it had previously opposed, but even went as far as actively endorsing it.

Although Apple was initially against this bill, the company surprisingly decided to support the bill in California for the first time […]

iFixit’s CEO Kyle Wiens said, “Apple’s endorsement of the Right to Repair Bill in California is a watershed moment for consumer rights. It feels like the Berlin Wall of tech repair monopolies is starting to crumble, brick by brick.”

Apple’s about-turn on the issue was a slow one indeed, but the breakthrough moment was back in 2021, when the company launched its Self Service Repair program.

Apple today announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools.

Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.

Customers join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals.

The rollout to other countries has also been a leisurely affair, but eight more countries joined the program at the end of 2022.

Other tech companies now likely to follow

As iFixit’s Wiens said, this is indeed a watershed moment, Apple not just enabling DIY repairs, but actually lobbying in favor of right to repair legislation – a complete 180 on the company’s long-held position that it was just too dangerous, and too insecure.

Apple is not only the largest tech company in the world, but also arguably the most influential. Now that the iPhone maker has lent its weight to right to repair, we can expect other hold-outs to reverse their positions too. Samsung, Lexmark, Verizon, and others – we’re looking at you.

Photo: iFixit

Ben Lovejoy

