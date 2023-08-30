The third round of the Apple Impact Accelerator program – which provides a range of assistance to tech startups – has just been announced. Applications opened back in April.

This time, 12 business owned by Black and Brown entrepreneurs have been selected for an enviable level of support by Apple, including a 12-week training program, one-to-one mentorship, access to Apple experts across the business, networking opportunities, and the chance to become an Apple supplier …

Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

The program falls within Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, first launched back in 2020.

Apple CEO Tim Cook first spoke out in an open letter after the murder of the African-American man George Floyd by a police officer during an arrest.

This is a moment when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice. As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a “normal” future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.

Recognizing that his words needed to be back by action, Cook quickly followed up by announcing a Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with an initial $100M in funding.

Our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) is a long-term effort to help ensure more positive outcomes for communities of color, particularly for the Black community. We’re beginning with a $100 million commitment. And our commitment will endure until there is enduring change.

Apple Impact Accelerator

Apple’s Impact Accelerator program is one element of the REJI and was announced as part of the company’s commitment to have its entire supply-chain be carbon neutral by 2030.

To ensure that our work to protect the planet also helps advance equality, Apple is launching an Impact Accelerator for Black- and Brown-owned businesses. The Accelerator will expand access to opportunity by ensuring that our investments in sectors like renewable energy, carbon removal, and recycling innovation also help fight systemic barriers impacting communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental issues like climate change.

Some 15 businesses were selected for the first round in 2021 and 16 more for the second round in 2022. Apple has now announced the 12 businesses chosen for this year.

Apple today announced its third Impact Accelerator class: a cohort of 12 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental solution and service providers on the cutting edge of green technology and clean energy […] “With the third cohort of our Impact Accelerator, we’re honored to support businesses whose innovations are paving the way to a greener, more equitable future,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “From renewable energy to recycling and more, these diverse leaders are serving their communities, expanding opportunity, and pioneering new solutions in the fight against climate change. We’re proud to support their journeys — and we can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with next.”

Apple lists the lucky companies:

Alard Engineering — Gardena, CA

Alard Engineering invests in sustainable manufacturing practices, including metal chip recycling, coolant optimization, and chemical treatment, that minimize its environmental impact. Alard offers a full range of advanced manufacturing services, from one-of-a-kind articles to full-rate production. Coupled with its in-house design, engineering, and program management skill sets, Alard maintains capabilities and competencies to support system development from concept to completion and prototype to production. Ares Materials — Plano, TX

Ares Materials is a product chemistry company that offers an AI-enabled, thiol-based chemistry platform to enable the design of bespoke, eco-friendly polymers tailored for the unique needs of next-generation displays. COI Energy — Brooklyn, NY

COI Energy’s technology optimizes energy performance and minimizes energy demand, allowing companies to meet their emissions goals, comply with rising energy-efficiency standards, and make and save money. COI Energy utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to eliminate energy waste in buildings and repurpose the waste for good. Compactor Management Company — Union City, CA

Compactor Management Company provides comprehensive solutions for waste and recycling management, covering all aspects related to the collection and disposal of waste and recycling materials. The company educates and empowers businesses, enabling them to embrace sustainability and actively contribute to building a cleaner, greener, and more environmentally sustainable future. Elite Energy Distribution — Brookfield, WI

Elite Energy Distribution is a First Nation electronic scrap and battery recycling company with services including rigging, removal, logistics, de-installation, transportation, and more. The company recycles 100 percent of electronic and battery waste with zero-percent landfill, all while maintaining certification standards. Green Earth Sustainable Solution, Inc. — San Jose, CA

Green Earth Sustainable Solution is a recycling company specializing in waste-minimization programs that reduce environmental impact. The company also offers services to assist its clients in developing and implementing customized sustainable business practices focusing on waste management, landfill diversion, and zero waste certification. GridChain — Atlanta

GridChain seeks to eliminate waste in energy and water resources and reduce carbon emissions by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. GridChain’s SaaS solutions platform identifies and alerts owners, operators, and maintenance personnel to anomalies jeopardizing operations, readiness, and expected returns on investments. RIFE International — Bethesda, MD

RIFE International is driven by a fundamental purpose: to propel energy efficiency, renewable energy solutions, electro-mobility infrastructure, and climate technology. The company’s comprehensive strategy not only tackles environmental challenges head-on but also cultivates profitability through sustainable clean energy answers. RIFE is dedicated to both impacting advanced economies and facilitating attainable adoption within developing nations, all while catalyzing worldwide advancement in harmony with environmental responsibilities. eSmart Recycling — Tampa, FL

eSmart Recycling combines environmental sustainability and social-impact metrics, which results in a holistic approach to offsetting carbon emissions through recycling technology — at both a corporate and residential level — and the empowerment of local communities by enabling access to technology and education. SEEL, LLC — Detroit

Among other services, SEEL, LLC provides energy-efficiency education and energy-saving consultations, appliance recycling, and direct installation of energy-saving products. From energy audits and weatherization, recycling and incentive programs, and call center services to solar management and electric vehicle maintenance and support, SEEL designs and implements community-informed turnkey energy solutions to help utilities and partners reach their clean energy goals. Superior Innovative Solutions, LLC — Detroit

Superior Innovative Solutions, LLC delivers sustainable environmental solutions for its customers, with a focus on recycling oils and coolants and incorporating environmentally friendly cleaning materials into its processes. A full-service industrial cleaning, waste management, and janitorial company, SIS develops and implements specialized service plans and provides industrial management and waste solutions. SIS also assists customers with their ESG goals and initiatives. TSP Solutions, LLC — Florence, KY

TSP Solutions, LLC is a full-service provider of inks and coatings. Its offerings include commercialized inks and coatings that integrate plant-based, biodegradable, and biorenewable raw materials, reducing the environmental impacts of traditional printing processes. TSP manufactures and distributes commodity, specialty, and security inks and coatings for a variety of applications for the commercial printing and packaging industry.

