PSA: $999 Pro Stand for Apple Pro Display XDR is suspiciously sold out

Bad news if you’re in the market for the Pro Stand for Apple’s Pro Display XDR: it costs $999. The other bad news for potential customers is that the stand Apple sells separately for the monitor is out of stock.

The Pro Stand is currently unavailable to purchase from Apple when configuring a Pro Display XDR or when shopping for the thousand dollar piece of aluminum on its own.

Does this suggest that there are changes afloat for the $5K-$7K monitor from 2019? Inventory levels can sometimes be hints for future hardware revisions or product line changes, but this one is a tough call.

While we noticed the status today, it appears Apple has been sold out of Pro Stands since sometime last week.

Customers shopping for the monitor itself will have to wait a few weeks for arrival as well. The standard version of the standalone Pro Display XDR shows delivery estimates between September 22 and September 29.

All versions of the cheaper Apple Studio Display are available as normal.

Is Apple planning to update its aging Pro Display XDR? Does Apple build Pro Stands based on how many customers visit the webpage? Or is this just a temporary blip in a very low volume product for Apple?

For the optimists, there have been rumors of an OLED version and larger 42-inch version so far. The lack of Apple ProMotion (variable refresh rate) has also been a missing feature since coming to MacBook Pro displays.

Apple has scheduled its next product event for September 12 where it will unveil the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Any updates in the Mac space would probably be saved for another month.