iPhone 15: New ‘FineWoven’ cases once again rumored to replace leather

Evidence continues to mount that the iPhone 15 will mark the end of Apple’s selection of leather cases. A new rumor posted to Twitter this weekend once again suggests that the replacement for the leather cases will be a new lineup of fabric cases branded “FineWoven” by Apple.

The FineWoven naming first popped up last week, but there were a number of reasons to be skeptical of that leak. In a post on Twitter today, however, the previously accurate leaker Kosutami now claims that Apple’s new “eco-fiber” cases for iPhone 15 will be branded as FineWoven.

Today’s rumor explains that the case will have rubber-wrapped bezels around the front edges, which will be “a little darker” than the main color of the cases. The FIneWoven cases will allegedly be available in the following color options: Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific Blue, Wisteria, Antique White, Butter Yellow, Orange, and Pink.

Kosutami also once again reiterates that Apple is planning to debut a new Apple Watch band style this year. The source suggests that this band will feature a magnetic clasp design and be made out of the same woven material as the FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15. The new band will reportedly be priced at $99, matching the price of the Braided Solo Loop and coming in at $50 cheaper than Apple’s Modern Buckle band.

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 15 in just nine days during its “Wonderlust” special event. The event will take place on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon. Donate to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.