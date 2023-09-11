iPhone 15 rumor season is almost over. Apple will officially announce the new iPhone and Apple Watch lineup on Tuesday, and we believe there are some exciting updates to come. Based on what we know so far, what are you most excited to see at the “Wonderlust” Apple event this week? Let us know in our poll below!

Let’s face it. Apple’s September events are all about new iPhones, Apple Watches, and sometimes AirPods. Head over to our pre-event roundup for all the gritty details about what to expect. For the TL;DR version, here’s what we believe is coming:

iPhone 15 – it’s like an iPhone 14, but with the 48MP camera, Dynamic Island, and chip from the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 15 Plus – it’s the iPhone 15 Plus, but with a bigger screen for $100 more.

iPhone 15 Pro – Titanium frame, customizable button, thinner bezels, and an upgraded chip.

iPhone 15 Pro – See above plus extended 6x zoom replacing 3x zoom thanks to a new periscope optical zoom system.

Apple Watch Series 9 – Design like the Series 7 and 8, but with a faster chip and upgraded sensors.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 – Same chip upgrade as the Series 9 plus an all-black version.

USB-C AirPods Pro 2 – Did we mention all the new iPhones will charge over USB-C? Apple will slightly revise the second-gen AirPods Pro from last year with a USB-C port.

All that and more, including a new Apple Watch strap design, WovenNylon accessories, and availability details for iOS 17. Maybe even a price drop for Vision Pro … wait, I’m joking. $3499 is the perfect starting price for an AR/VR headset.

Back to reality, what are you most jazzed about? I’ll go first: a less heavy iPhone 15 Pro Max that can take better photos and videos from far away.