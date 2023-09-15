Preparing for CarPlay with the USB-C iPhone 15

Apple changed the charging port from Lightning to USB-C with the iPhone 15. A USB-C charging cable comes in the box, but upgraders may need to purchase a separate cable to continue using CarPlay.

USB-A is common in cars

That’s because many cars rely on a USB-A port to enable CarPlay. Wireless CarPlay adapters offer a way out of the wired experience, but charging while driving is also important.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t make a first-party USB-A to USB-C cable for this situation. It also doesn’t sell a USB-A to USB-C cable from any of its partners like Belkin and Mophie. Instead, the company sells a $29 USB-C to Lightning adapter as its official solution.

My advice? Don’t spend $30 on a dongle when you can just replace the cable. Even though Apple doesn’t sell one, USB-A to USB-C cables are easy to find. However, I also think it’s important to stick with brands you know. It’s your car, after all, so you don’t want anything that could be a fire risk.

USB-C solutions

The tricky part about planning ahead in this situation is that not all USB-A to USB-C cables support data transfer. This has been the case with USB-A to Lightning cables as well, but charge-only USB-A to USB-C cables are more common.

While we won’t be able to test until the new iPhones are out next week, these are some picks from reliable brands that should keep CarPlay up and running on day one.

Another option is adapting your car’s USB-A port to USB-C, but I would be hesitant about leaving just any dongle connected to my car. Satechi does make a USB-A to USB-C port adapter for $6.99, but I’m not confident that CarPlay will work without testing myself.

Alternatively, you could drop $30 on Apple’s USB-C to Lightning adapter and use the cable you already have, but that won’t be the only way to use CarPlay. Once we get our hands on the new phones next week, we’ll update our coverage with more definitive answers.