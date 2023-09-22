‘Tripsy’ travel planner app gets new interactive widgets and more

I’ve written about Tripsy here on 9to5Mac a couple of times, as it’s a great app to help people plan their trips with full itineraries. Earlier this year, the app was updated with weather forecast conditions. And now, Tripsy is getting interactive widgets for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, as well as some other new features.

What’s new with Tripsy 2.17

The latest version of the app introduces interactive widgets for the iPhone and iPad Home Screen, which is a new feature in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. With the new widgets, users can mark travel activities as complete without having to open the app.

When it comes to Lock Screen widgets, the Tripsy update comes with new options that show your activities, itinerary, and more detailed information about your trip.

Another highlight of this week’s update is the watchOS version of the app, which has been completely redesigned to take advantage of the new watchOS 10. Users will notice that the app is much faster than before and has new complications and support for the Smart Stack. In addition, there’s a new option to hide routes on the map.

Of course, Tripsy 2.17 also comes with multiple bug fixes.

Try it now

Once you’ve installed Tripsy, it’s easy to create your first trip. You can set a name for it, the date, the local time zone, and even a custom photo to get started. From there, you can add new activities to your trip, such as the flights you will take, the hotel you will stay at, and the places you are planning to visit. Each activity is extremely detailed within the app. For flights, you have the option to add the airline code to automatically track information like the departure, arrival, and your seat. Other activities can provide the location address, phone number, and other useful information.

You can download Tripsy for free on the App Store, but some features require a subscription of $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. If you’re interested in learning more about Tripsy, check out the app review on 9to5Mac. It’s worth noting that the app can be used on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

More details about the app can be found on its official website.