Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple updates Studio Display firmware to enable new camera features
- macOS Sonoma includes these 61 security fixes
- Apple releases macOS Sonoma with interactive desktop widgets, Game Mode, new wallpapers, much more
- Kuo says ‘low-cost Vision Pro’ could be canceled, Vision Pro 2 planned for 2027
- iPhone 15 Pro overheating problems caused by design compromises, Kuo says
- iPhone 15 overheating reports, with temperatures as high as 116F
