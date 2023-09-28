This month, Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and the new phones have been available in stores in more than 40 regions around the world since September 22. Starting this Friday, September 29, the new iPhones will be available in more than 20 additional countries.

iPhone 15 coming to more countries

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 began on September 15 in regions such as the US, Canada, Australia, China, France, India, Japan, Mexico, and the UK, while the official launch took place on September 22. On the same day, Apple opened pre-orders in more than 20 other countries. Now, these countries will also have the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro available in stores.

Apple hasn’t provided the full list of countries where the iPhone 15 will be launched tomorrow, but it includes Brazil, Georgia, Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, and Vietnam. Of course, prices vary for each country.

For years, Brazil was known for having the most expensive iPhone in the world. But since last year, Turkey has taken over the top spot. There, the base model iPhone 15 with 128 GB of storage costs the equivalent of $1,825 (via Nukeni). The same model costs $829 in the US (considering its carrier-free price).

Along with the iPhone 15, Apple is also bringing its new FineWoven accessories to these countries.

More about the new iPhones

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature Dynamic Island, a new 48-megapixel rear camera, and a USB-C port. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have a new titanium design, thinner bezels around the display, faster USB-C 3, and a new 5x optical zoom lens on the Pro Max.

Demand seems to be higher for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but there are still no concrete sales figures for the new iPhones.