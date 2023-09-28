New film from John Carney ‘Flora and Son’ now streaming on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is now streaming the latest film from esteemed indie director and producer John Carney: Flora and Son, starring Eve Hewson as mother Flora. Here’s how to watch.

As you might expect from John Carney feature, music plays a central role.

Flora is frustrated at her adolescent son’s wayward and rebellious behavior. She gifts her son, Max, a guitar and gets lessons by way of a LA musician (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Flora and Max bond over the entrancing magic of music.

Flora and Son debuted to strong reception at the Sundance film festival earlier this year. Apple acquired rights to the film and now can be watched worldwide on Apple TV+.

Hewson stars in the film as Flora, marking her second appearance on Apple’s streaming service following her role in the award-winning dark comedy Bad Sisters.

How to watch Flora and Son

You can watch Flora and Son through the Apple TV app, with an Apple TV+ subscription. Get a free seven day trial here (terms and conditions apply). You can get the Apple TV app on Apple device, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Other new titles streaming soon on Apple TV+ include new limited series Lessons in Chemistry starring Brie Larson, documentary feature The Pigeon Tunnel, and spooky docuseries The Enfield Poltergeist right in time for Halloween.

Apple TV+ now features a library of more than 200 Apple original TV shows and movies. Check out everything available on Apple TV+ in our comprehensive guide.