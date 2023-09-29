Apple’s iPhone 12 is once again safe enough to use in France

iPhone 12 users in France can breathe a sigh of relief now after days of radiation exposure concerns. That’s concern that French authorities raised this month due to new radiation level test results.

Reuters reports that French authorities are satisfied with the results of a software update intended to address the issue. France had threatened to ban the iPhone 12 from being sold in the country and recall all units if Apple ignored the issue.

Apple maintained its position that iPhone 12 radiation levels were rigorously tested and fell within the safe limit for smartphones.

The company actually discontinued the iPhone 12, which first launched in 2020, on the same day as the regulator’s complaint was made public. That’s because the iPhone 15 was introduced, shifting the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 down the line in price. The software update was submitted by Apple to French authorities earlier this week.

Storm in a teacup, indeed. No word on if a similar investigation is planned for those FineWoven cases.

