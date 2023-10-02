New Lionel Messi documentary airs October 11 on Apple TV+, covering his first season in the MLS

Apple TV+ today announced that its first Lionel Messi documentary series will premiere on October 11.

Messi Meets America covers the arrival of the soccer phenom to the US Major League Soccer league, when he joined Inter Miami in July. It features interviews and commentary with David Beckham, Messi himself, and more.

Messi has already elevated Apple’s other streaming service, MLS Season Pass, with the number of paid subscribers to the season pass doubling since Messi joined MLS.

Now, the company will be looking to replicate that success for TV+ too. The six-part series will take viewers behind the scenes of Messi’s decision to move to American soccer, and how he made his mark right out of the gate with a nail-biting last-minute goal in his debut match.

Apple is also currently producing a second untitled documentary on Messi’s FIFA World Cup career, culminating in Argentina’s win at Qatar 2022. A release date for that series has not yet been announced.

You can watch the trailer here for Messi Meets America:

Messi Meets America will join the growing roster of Apple original TV shows and movies streaming on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service. Other upcoming new releases include Lessons in Chemistry, The Pigeon Tunnel, and The Enfield Poltergeist.