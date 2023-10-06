 Skip to main content

iFixit goes 7000x on incredibly close iPhone 15 teardown video

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 6 2023 - 10:45 am PT
iFixit already gave the iPhone 15 Pro Max its usual teardown treatment. For the vanilla iPhone 15 model, the teardown experts served up a microscopic spin on the usual disassembly video.

Equipped with a DSX1000 industrial microscope, iFixit’s iPhone 15 teardown video zooms in on everything from the intricacy of the Dynamic Island’s curves to a 7000x magnified view of the 48MP main camera sensor.

Forget the familiar specs that come with the iPhone 15. Even the familiar is utterly fascinating to gaze upon when you shrink down to the size of Ant-Man and see the smallest details up close.

Of substance, iFixit gives the iPhone 15 the signature rosy repairability score of 4 out of 10. That is, as long as Apple provides the expected repair guides to the public, they say.

