How to watch Lionel Messi documentary on Apple TV

Oct 10 2023
Lionel Messi is the star of a new documentary series Messi Meets America, streaming now on Apple TV+. The series covers the football legend’s arrival into Major League Soccer, joining the club Inter Miami. Here’s how to watch.

Messi Meets America features exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Messi joining the MLS. This includes his debut in his first Leagues Cup match in July, in which he clinched the team’s win with a last-minute goal.

It also shows Messi’s positive impact on the MLS league, garnering record-breaking viewing figures for his matches, merch sales, and ticket sales with sold-out stadiums. ‘Messi Mania’, as it were.

The first three episodes of Messi Meets America are available now. Another three — focusing on Messi’s performance during the season — are in production and will be released in the coming months.

How to watch Lionel Messi documentary

You can watch Messi Meets America on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original TV shows and movies. Get a seven day free trial for new Apple ID accounts here (terms apply).

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Roku set-top boxes, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox and more. Android and Windows users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

You can watch Messi’s games on the TV app with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Another Messi documentary covering his prior-MLS career and Qatar World Cup will also air on Apple TV+ at a later date.

