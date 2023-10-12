 Skip to main content

NY law would require kids to get parental permission to use TikTok, YouTube, more

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 12 2023 - 5:01 am PT
7 Comments
Parental permission for social media | Teen using iPhone

A new bill being put forward in New York state would require kids to get parental permission to use apps with algorithmic feeds. This would include TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more.

The bill is known as the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act, and has the backing of the state’s governor and state attorney general …

Engadget reports Governor Kathy Hochul saying that algorithmic feeds “prey” on children.

In her statement of support, Hochul called for adults to protect their children and villainized algorithms as technology that “follows” and “preys” on young people […]

Lawmakers pointed to a range of studies demonstrating social media’s association with poor mental health and sleep quality in young people — especially with excessive use. “Social media platforms are fueling a national youth mental health crisis that is harming children’s wellbeing and safety,” New York State Attorney General Letitia James said. “Young New Yorkers are struggling with record levels of anxiety and depression, and social media companies that use addictive features to keep minors on their platforms longer are largely to blame. This legislation will help tackle the risks of social media affecting our children and protect their privacy.”

The law would also require social media apps to implement three additional parental controls:

  • Setting screen time limits
  • Disabling notifications between midnight and 6 a.m.
  • Blocking or limiting access during these same hours

The bill is sponsored by State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, who hope to bring it to a vote early in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok and Meta have both spoken out against it, arguing that it restricts free speech and robs children of the opportunity to be part of online communities.

The site notes that New York is not the first state to pass laws to require parental permission for social media usage by under-18s.

The first state-led bill of this kind passed in Utah earlier this year, requiring anyone under the age of 18 to obtain a parent or guardian’s consent to create a social media profile — not just to explore the algorithm. Arkansas enacted a similar law soon after, but a judge blocked it from taking effect in September. Utah’s legislation is set to take effect in early 2024.

In the meantime, attempts to ban TikTok altogether continue at both state and federal level.

Photo: Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash

