Spike adds AI functionality for composing emails, summarizing PDFs, taking notes, and more

2023 has been the year of AI usage and AI tools after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. While there are a lot of dedicated AI tools launching across the internet, I believe that the future of AI is being built into your existing tools as a feature. Spike has just launched its new “Magic AI” functionality into its email app that works with its own Spike for Teams email service as well as when you add your iCloud, Gmail, Outlook, etc. to the app.

“Magic AI is more than just a step forward; it’s a giant leap toward realizing our vision of streamlining communication and productivity. This technology seamlessly blends human creativity with AI, empowering everyone to communicate and get more done with remarkable efficiency.” Dvir Ben Aroya, CEO of Spike

Spike’s new AI tools complement its existing email app focused on combining email and team chat into a single app that looks more like iMessage than a traditional/legacy email app. With the AI addition, Spike is adding large language model integration across its feature set.

Magic Compose: This functionality allows you to draft an email based on tone and length.

Magic Reply: Magic Reply is similar to Magic Compose, but for when you’re replying to an existing email or chat message.

Magic Summaries: In my testing, I really like this feature as it can summarize PDFs. It’s really handy when someone sends you a long document and all you really want is the TL;DR version of it.

Magic AI Bot: Spike’s AI bot can be accessed over email inside the Spike app. All you need to do is send a message to ai@spike.chat in order to access it. You can use it with similar prompts that you’d ask ChatGPT but without leaving your inbox.

AI Notes: AI notes bring the bring of LLM and AI to your note-taking process in Spike Notes to improve your notes, make suggestions, or condense them down into more actionable insights.

AI Language Translation: If you chat with folks who are not native speakers of your language, Spike’s magic AI functionality can auto-translate into your language.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’ve been testing the feature for a little over a week now, and I am pretty impressed. As I mentioned at the beginning, I don’t know if the web interface of tools like ChatGPT will become our primary place to interact with AI as I believe it’ll be baked into all of our tools natively.