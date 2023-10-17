 Skip to main content

TSMC already planning 1nm chips, but resident objections led to rethink

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 17 2023 - 7:08 am PT
0 Comments
1nm chips already planned | Close-up of chip wafer

While next year’s iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to use a smaller version of TSMC’s 3nm process, Apple’s chipmaker is already planning production of its first 1nm chips …

TSMC’s ever-smaller chip processes

Apple used to split its A-series chip orders between Samsung and TSMC, but that changed as of the iPhone 6. At that point, TSMC received 100% of Apple orders, and that has remained the case to this day.

The reason? While Samsung’s chipmaking capabilities stalled, TSMC kept pushing forward with ever smaller processors – squeezing the gap between transistors to allow more and more of them on the same size chip.

The A17 Pro chip in the two iPhone 15 Pro models uses a 3nm process; next year’s iPhone 16 Pro is expected to use an even smaller version of this process known as N3E; with a 2nm process in 2025. A 2nm plant is currently under construction in Kaohsiung, in the south of the country.

TSMC looking ahead to 1nm chips

But the Taiwanese chipmaker has no thought of resting on its laurels, and is already making plans to fabricate 1nm chips – close to the likely physical limits of transistor gate sizes.

The company had initially settled on a location for its first 1nm chip plant, but that would have meant relocating some residents. They objected, and TSMC has now agreed to look elsewhere, reports Reuters.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker was intending to build a 1-nanometre chip factory in Longtan, according to a Central News Agency report in December [but TSMC] said it would not build a advanced chip factory in a rural part of northern Taiwan after local residents protested that they did not want to move to accommodate an expansion of an industrial park.

The company said it would work with the government-run Science Park Administration “to evaluate land in Taiwan suitable for building semiconductor fabs”. It did not mention potential alternative sites.

Chipmaking requires significant power and water supplies, meaning that setting up a new plant requires considerable investment in infrastructure, but the country’s economy minister says that the government will assist, given the importance of the industry.

Photo: Maxence Pira/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

TSMC

TSMC

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor