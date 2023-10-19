TSMC earnings back reports of relatively weak iPhone 15 demand

The latest TSMC earnings report appears to provide further evidence for recent reports of relatively weak iPhone 15 demand – when compared to last year’s iPhone 14 lineup.

While the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models appear popular, it seems demand for these isn’t high enough to offset disappointing sales of the base and Plus models …

Recent reports of iPhone 15 demand

Bloomberg kicked things off earlier this week with a report of analyst research indicating that iPhone 15 sales in China have been lower than those of the iPhone 14 in the same post-launch timeframe.

The report indicates a decline in sales of iPhone 15 in its first 17 days of availability, compared to the same period for the iPhone 14 last year. The analysts estimate a 4.5% drop, which — at Apple’s scale — equates to millions fewer devices sold. Apple stock is down 1% in premarket trading on the news. The downturn in sales performance is attributed to an ongoing weakness in consumer demand and strong competition from domestic rivals like Huawei. Research analysts at Jefferies indicate Huawei has beaten Apple to now become the best-selling smartphone manufacturer in the region.

Analyst Jeff Pu corroborated this.

In a note to investors seen by 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu pointed out that demand for the iPhone 15 is lower than demand for the iPhone 14 in the same period last year.

TSMC earnings consistent with this

The latest TSMC earnings report is consistent with this, Apple’s chipmaker reporting its biggest decline in profit since 2019. CNBC cites relatively weak demand for consumer electronics.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company reported a third-quarter profit of 211 billion New Taiwan dollars ($6.69 billion) on Thursday as weak demand for consumer electronics persists.

China again appears to be at the heart of this sluggish demand, CEO CC Wei referring to “persistent weaker overall macroeconomic conditions and slow demand recovery in China.”

9to5Mac’s Take

There does seem to be a consistent story emerging here, and China is of course such a huge market that reduced demand there has a significant impact on Apple’s total sales.

One factor has nothing to do with either the smartphone market as a whole, or iPhone – and that’s the re-emergence of Huawei as a serious competitor to Apple.

US chip sanctions effectively wiped out a huge swathe of the Chinese brand’s market, as it was no long able to import 5G chips, and you can’t sell a flagship smartphone without 5G. However, the company’s latest Mate 60 Pro does indeed offer 5G, with the chip made by a Chinese company.

How a Chinese chipmaker suddenly developed the ability to make 5G chips is so great a mystery that it was last month raised by the US National Security Advisor. The two primary theories are sanctions-busting, or state-sponsored industrial espionage.