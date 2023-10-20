 Skip to main content

Apple releases new iOS 17.1 RC build ahead of launch next week

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 20 2023 - 11:17 am PT
iOS 17.1

Apple has released an updated build of the iOS 17.1 RC software update. The new release candidate features build version 21B77, up from 21B74, and comes a few days before Apple is expected to make iOS 17.1 the latest official iPhone software version.

One possibility is that this release address the ongoing iPhone shutdown problem, but that’s unconfirmed for now. The release is only for iPhone 15 model phones.

iPhone users gain the ability to use AirDrop over the internet when devices with long transfers go out of AirDrop range. StandBy mode introduces more ways to control how the always-on display behaves on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. Apple Music introduces new ways to favorite artists which will contribute to a new playlist in the future.

The update also adjusts how the Action button works on iPhone 15 Pro when launching the Camera app.

Apple still has a few other features left to deliver as part of iOS 17 including the new Journal app. Perhaps we’ll see it appear in the first iOS 17.2 beta soon. For now, the iOS 17.1 release candidate is out. The official release date is expected to be October 24.

