Apple Watch Ultra now $140 off, Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits $250, ZAGG 30% off sale, more

If you’ve been waiting for true clearance pricing on the original Apple Watch Ultra, just the discount has arrived today. It now drops by $140 down to $659 and comes joined by Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hitting $250. Plus, ZAGG’s sitewide Halloween sale takes 30% off Apple gear including its all-new 3-in-1 charger with telescoping 15W MagSafe stand. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $140 on the original Apple Watch Ultra

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Ultra for $659. This is a new all-time low at $140 off the usual $799 price tag and beating our previous mention by an extra $33. It’s one of the first times we’ve seen it drop under $700, too. There are also some other styles on sale for a tad more. Apple Watch Ultra is the original version of Apple’s most capable wearable with an even more rugged design than its flagship Series 8 counterpart. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. We break everything down below the fold, including how it compares to the new Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our first impressions coverage.

As for how it compares to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re not missing all too much. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the fitness tracking experience, as well as the new pinch gesture recognition, but you’re largely looking at the same wearable as the discounted model above.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $250

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro on sale at $250. You’d more regularly pay $299, with today’s $49 price cut marking the first discount we’ve seen in a couple of months. It was last marked down back in August for $1 less, by comparison. Today’s discount is all the more notable given the context that new iPads and their companion accessories won’t be due out until March of next year. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 11-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model comes in both black and white designs, too.

ZAGG’s sitewide Halloween sale takes 30% off Apple gear

ZAGG is back this week with a new pre-Halloween sale that’s taking 30% off sitewide. This time around applying to all of the company’s latest Apple accessories for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. There’s even some all-new releases that are going on sale for some of the first times. Shipping is free across the board, and the discounted pricing will apply automatically once added to your cart. If you don’t mind waiting for pre-orders to ship, the new mophie 3-in-1 extendable 15W MagSafe stand is our favorite. It’s now on sale for $104.96 from its usual $150 price tag. This is $45 off, only the second chance to save, and the second-best discount so far. It comes within $8 of the all-time low from a sitewide ZAGG sale earlier in the month.

The new mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand arrives with the ability to charge up your iPhone 15, as well as other gear in your Apple kit. There’s Apple Watch fast charging support, as well as a 5W Qi pad, both of which are joined by a telescoping MagSafe mount with full 15W speeds. We break down what’s to like this time around in our launch coverage, too.

UGREEN’s new 300W Nexode USB-C charging station $70 off

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new 300W Nexode USB-C Charging Station for $200. This is $70 off the usual $270 price tag and marking only the second chance to save so far. It’s also matching the all-time low that we tracked the it launched back in September. We fully break down what to expect in our original launch coverage.

UGREEN’s new 300W charger is the company’s most capable release to hit the company’s Nexode lineup yet. If the massive amount of power wasn’t already a giveaway as to why, the 5-port design backed by not just one, but two GaN chips should also help explain just how effective this is at powering up your entire Apple kit. The main USB-C port can dish out 140W of power for M2 Pro MacBook users, while the other slots can max out at 100W. And just to make sure you’re covered for older accessories, there’s a standard USB-A port.

New all-time low takes 33% off Level Bolt HomeKit smart lock

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $135. Today’s offer is down from the usual $199 price tag and arrives at a new all-time low. There’s 33% in savings attached to the markdown here, while also arriving at $4 below our previous mention from the fall Prime Day sale earlier in the month. We’ve never seen it sell for this low before, either. Level Bolt manages to stand out from every other smart lock on the market thanks to its invisible design. It hides all of the hardware in your door frame, allowing you to take full advantage of HomeKit and Siri control without having to see a hideous housing hang off the back of your door. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

