A live TikTok global music event will take place on December 10 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Known as TikTok in The Mix, it will combine headline acts like Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth with upcoming artists who are making a name for themselves on the platform …

Billboard reports.

Rising stars Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA and Sam Barber will perform as part of TikTok’s emerging artist program, TikTok Elevate. For those unable to attend the event in person, In the Mix will be streamed globally via TikTok Live […] Paul Hourican, global head of music operations at TikTok, added, “No other platform mixes music, culture and creativity like TikTok. Our vision is to bring the mix of the For You Page to life for fans at the venue and around the world. We’ve got the best artists, the best production team and the biggest music-loving community all in one place.”

If you want to buy tickets to attend in person, the platform advises following one or more of the headline artists on TikTok, to receive a code allowing presale purchase from Friday, ahead of general access a week later.

Instagram sued by 33 US states

In less upbeat social media news, CNN reports that Instagram parent Meta is being sued by 33 US states, for allegedly damaging the mental health of children and teenagers.

Dozens of states sued Instagram-parent Meta on Tuesday, accusing the social media giant of harming young users’ mental health through allegedly addictive features such as infinite news feeds and frequent notifications that demand users’ constant attention. In a federal lawsuit filed in California by 33 attorneys general, the states allege that Meta’s products have harmed minors and contributed to a mental health crisis in the United States.

Nine more states have filed separate lawsuits against the company, making 42 states in total.

The lawsuits follow the leaking of a report back in 2021, in which Meta gave an internal presentation acknowledging it knew of harm being done to teenage girls by the Instagram app.

An internal report describes a number of ways in which Instagram is harmful to as many as 20% of teenage girls using the app. It can increase anxieties about physical attractiveness, social image, and money, and even increase suicide risk, according to Facebook’s own research.

Meta said that it was disappointed by the action.

“We share the attorneys generals’ commitment to providing teens with safe, positive experiences online, and have already introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families,” Meta said in a statement. “We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path.”