Halloween streaming: The Enfield Poltergeist mystery explored in new Apple TV+ series

Apple TV+ today releases a new documentary series covering the spooky phenomenon known as The Enfield Poltergeist, perfectly timed for the Halloween season. All four episodes are streaming now.

The spooky happenings of the Enfield poltergeist date back to 1977. A council house in England was said to be haunted. Sisters Janet and Margaret Hodgson were at the center of the happenings. Their parent called the police, reporting she had heard unexplained noises and seen furniture moving of its own accord. Later, there were reports of the children levitating, spooky voices, and more.

The police never found evidence of anything suspicious. Paranormal investigators and journalists would track the family for almost two years, supposedly corroborating the family’s claims. So-called paranormal detective Maurice Grosse made tape recordings from the house, that featured whistling noises, barking, and a voice that was said to be that of the poltergeist.

It is those tape recordings that are brought to life in The Enfield Poltergeist TV show. The series is a documentary rather than drama, but it features dramatic re-enactments of events with the actors lip-syncing to the voices in the tape recordings. It also includes interviews with the people involved, including the children at the heart of the case — now adults.

How to watch The Enfield Poltergeist

