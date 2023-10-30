First M3 MacBook Pro hands-on videos show off new Space Black color

During today’s “Scary fast” event, Apple unveiled a new lineup of MacBook Pro models powered by the M3 processor. While the overall design is identical to the previous generation, there’s a new Space Black colorway…and the first hands-on videos have arrived to show it off.

The new MacBook Pro lineup is available in three different starting configurations:

14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip: space gray and silver

14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro or M3 Max: Space Black and silver

16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro or M3 Max: Space Black and silver

What does this new Space Black color look like in real life? The first hands-on videos have emerged from Apple’s secretive gathering in New York City to give us a look.

To my eyes, the Space Black color doesn’t really match its name. And it seems that many people who saw it in person agree with that assessment. It looks a lot more like a darker shade of gray than a true black.

Writing at Six Colors, Jason Snell had the following to say after his hands-on time with the Space Black MacBook Pro:

I got my greasy monkey paws on a Space Black laptop and can report that Apple’s as good as its word in the sense that it seems generally more resistant to fingerprints and other smudges. But I don’t want to exaggerate this feature: you can still see fingerprints. They just aren’t as prominent. This is a progressive improvement over something like the Midnight M2 MacBook Air, but it’s not a cure-all. Similarly, I need to warn you not to get too excited about Apple finally making a black MacBook Pro. Space Black is not actually as black as space. It’s a dark gray. Yes, it’s appreciably darker than the Space Gray on the current MacBook Pros (and the new base model), but it’s still a shimmery metallic gray. Fans of Darth Vader stand down.

The new MacBook Pro models are available to order today from Apple’s website. The first orders will begin arriving to customers on November 7, with the exception of M3 Max configurations. Those will begin arriving later in November, Apple says.

Check out some of the first hands-on videos and pictures of the new MacBook Pro below.

NEW “Space Black” MacBook Pro M3! pic.twitter.com/rouXJRJffO — Justin Tse (@JustinTse) October 31, 2023

Apple unveils new Space Black color for M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/4dSu8ZULf7 — Complex (@Complex) October 31, 2023

How we feeling about this Space Black M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros?? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/L9wV7GQpRy — Andru Edwards (@AndruEdwards) October 31, 2023