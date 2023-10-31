Does Apple’s ‘anodization seal’ on the space black MacBook Pro actually reduce fingerprints?

While the new MacBook Pro in space black is getting a lot of attention, Apple actually started its march toward darker-shaded laptops with the MacBook Air in midnight. One key difference, however, is that Apple claims the space black color on the MacBook Pro solves the fingerprint and durability problems that have plagued the MacBook Air in midnight…

During yesterday’s “Scary fast” event, Apple touted that the new space black finish uses a special anodization seal that helps reduce fingerprints. In the press release for the new MacBook Pros, Apple says:

MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in space black, a stunning new color that’s unmistakably pro. The finish features a breakthrough chemistry that forms an anodization seal to greatly reduce fingerprints.

Anyone who has used a MacBook Air in midnight will tell you that the color is gorgeous, but the durability is not. It’s pretty much impossible to use it without covering it in fingerprints. Does the new “anodization seal” on the MacBook Pro solve this problem?

Writing at Six Colors, Jason Snell says that the new anodization seal is a “progressive improvement” over the midnight MacBook Air, but it doesn’t prevent every fingerprint.

The $1599 M3 MacBook Pro comes in two color options, Silver and Space Gray. But the rest of the line-up—the models with M3 Pro and M3 Max processors—come in Silver and Space Black, a new color that features a new anodization seal process designed to reduce the visibility of fingerprints. I got my greasy monkey paws on a Space Black laptop and can report that Apple’s as good as its word in the sense that it seems generally more resistant to fingerprints and other smudges. But I don’t want to exaggerate this feature: you can still see fingerprints. They just aren’t as prominent. This is a progressive improvement over something like the Midnight M2 MacBook Air, but it’s not a cure-all.

In his hands-on video for The Verge, Dan Siefert says that the new anodization process seems to do its job. However, he noted that some more long-term testing is necessary before jumping to any more concrete conclusions.

In his hands-on video, Matthew Moniz says that the space black MacBook Pro still gets dirty, but not as quickly as the midnight MacBook Air. He also pointed out that Apple was still quickly wiping down its demo units to prevent fingerprints or grease from accumulating.

CNET’s Bridget Carey also says that the anodized seal seemed to cut down on fingerprints in her time with demo units yesterday.

Ultimately, only time will tell how well the space black MacBook Pro holds up to real-life use. Still, it seems like the first impressions of the new anodization seal are positive. Here’s hoping Apple brings a similar coating process to the midnight MacBook Air when it gets its M3 refresh next year.

One thing worth noting: the space black MacBook Pro doesn’t seem to be as dark as the midnight MacBook Air. That could also play a factor in the reduction in fingerprints, in addition to the new anodization.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.