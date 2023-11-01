Apple this week held a special event to announce new Macs, but what the company didn’t tell is that it has just quietly discontinued the “Apple Music Voice Plan” that let users access the entire Apple Music catalog for just $5 a month, as long as they agreed to use the platform exclusively through Siri.

Apple Music Voice Plan discontinued

When Apple released iOS 17.1 beta, 9to5Mac found code references that suggested the end of the Apple Music Voice Plan. However, the subscription was still available to users. Now, as noted by MacMagazine, the Apple Music Voice Plan webpage has been removed from Apple’s website and now redirects to the main Apple Music page.

Voice Plan was announced in 2021 as a more affordable Apple Music subscription. At the time, Apple said this was the perfect tier for users comfortable asking Siri to play the songs they wanted since this plan didn’t let users manually open the Music app and choose a song to play.

As a result, there was no option to add songs to your library or create custom playlists. There were other restrictions, too, such as the inability to use Apple Music on other non-Apple devices, the lack of real-time lyrics, and songs in standard quality with no Lossless or Dolby Atmos.

Apple won’t say why it’s discontinuing the Voice Plan. Still, it’s not hard to imagine that the experience of relying on Siri to use Apple Music has been quite frustrating for some people.

Apple Music Voice Plan was only available in Australia, Austria, Canada, China mainland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Subscribing to Voice Plan is no longer possible, and ongoing subscriptions will most likely be canceled before renewal.

Apple Music costs $10.99 per month in the US, while there’s a family tier for $16.99 per month. Eligible students can get a special price of $5.99.

Read also