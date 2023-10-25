Apple announces Concerts feature in Shazam for discovering local live shows

Apple is updating Shazam with a new feature it calls Concerts. The new section in the app will push personalized event recommendations for nearby performances based on Shazam history.

Apple relies on Bandsintown data to recommend tour dates based on location and music preferences. And while Apple isn’t going as far as Spotify with selling artist merch, Shazam Concerts will have some perks:

Shazam now also gives users the ability to save and revisit events, set reminders about upcoming shows, view tickets and unlock concert exclusives from select artists, which include brand new Watch faces and wallpapers available for download, behind the scenes video, tour photos, show set lists and more.

Apple has also started surfacing concert data in Spotlight search on iOS 17. The company says the new Concerts feature within the Shazam app is launching today on iOS. An Android update with Concerts will follow.

Earlier this year, Apple Music similarly boosted concert awareness with special set list playlists that promote touring artists.

