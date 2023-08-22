Shazam app for iOS gets two new Lock Screen widgets

Apple on Tuesday released a new update for the Shazam iOS app, which comes with a subtle but important addition. Users can now add two new Shazam widgets to their Lock Screens, making it even easier to access the app.

Shazam’s new Lock Screen Widgets

Version 15.38 of the app, which is now available to users, comes with two new Lock Screen Widgets. While one of the widgets is simply a shortcut to open Shazam directly from the Lock Screen, another larger widget shows the last song you identified using the app.

“You can now open Shazam and identify songs directly from your lock screen with our Lock Screen Widget. Or, try our wider widget, which displays the last song you identified. Touch and hold your lock screen until the Customize button appears, then tap Customize to get started,” Apple explains in the release notes for the update.

Lock Screen Widgets arrived with iOS 16 and are available exclusively for the iPhone. With iPadOS 17, Lock Screen Widgets are coming to the iPad for the first time – and all the apps that provide widgets for the iPhone will also work with the iPad, including Shazam.

It’s worth noting that the Shazam app, which is owned by Apple, also has three different Home Screen Widgets for the iPhone and iPad. With iOS 17, Shazam’s built-in iPhone integration now has a new interface based on Dynamic Island for compatible iPhones.

More about the app

Since the acquisition of Shazam, Apple has incorporated music recognition functionality into the Control Center on iOS, allowing users to identify songs without having to install Shazam. The standalone Shazam app is still useful for reviewing tag history, organizing the Shazam playlist, and tagging songs in other apps.

Shazam is available for free on the App Store. Although the app requires a device running iOS 15 or later, Lock Screen Widgets are only available for iPhones running iOS 16.