Netflix will cut the number of ads you see if you binge-watch; ad-supported downloads also coming soon

Netflix launched its ad-supported last year, and all indications are it’s been a success. In a new update today, Netflix revealed a few changes coming soon to the ad-supported plan, including reducing the number of ads you see if you binge-watch something.

Netflix’s ad-supported tier is its most affordable plan, priced at $6.99. While it launched with limitations such as only supporting 720p streaming, Netflix has gradually removed those limitations, and the plan currently supports 1080p playback. The Netflix ad plan also didn’t support Apple TV at launch, which changed back in March.

Starting in the first quarter of 2024, Netflix says it will also give you a break on how many ads you see if you binge-watch. After watching three episodes in a row, Netflix says the fourth episode will be ad-free.

Starting in Q1 2024, our advertisers globally will be able to utilize our new binge ad (wt) format that taps into the viewing behavior of watching multiple episodes in a row. After watching three consecutive episodes, members will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free.

Netflix also reiterated something it first announced on its most recent earnings call: the ad-supported plan will soon support the ability to download content for offline viewing. This makes Netflix “the only ad-supported streamer to offer downloads,” it says.

Netflix’s ad-supported plan currently has 15 million global active monthly users, and the company believes these enhancements will encourage new users to subscribe. It also helps that its “Basic” and “Premium” plans are getting more expensive at $12 and $23 respectively.

The ad-supported plan, meanwhile, hasn’t gotten more expensive since it launched in November 2022 at $6.99 per month.

