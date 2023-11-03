 Skip to main content

“For All Mankind” connects S3 and S4 timelines with over 15 minutes of fictional news clips

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 3 2023 - 8:54 am PT
“For All Mankind” returns for a fourth season on Apple TV+ next Friday. As a teaser, a new round of pseudo-news clips connecting seasons three and four awaits fans of the alt-history sci-fi show.

Each season of “For All Mankind,” which imagines an international space race that never stopped, begins with a sizzle reel of fictional news clips that set the stage for the season ahead.

While the sizzle reel is condensed for time in each season opener, Apple TV+ also promotes the show with extended clips that connect the seasons.

Apple TV+ subscribers can now view over 15 minutes of fictional news clips on the For All Mankind landing page in the TV app. These cover years 1996 through 2001 … in the FAM universe, of course.

The first official trailer released last month shows an aging Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) alongside fellow series original Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) on a developed Mars base. The troubled Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) also continues her story in season four. 

Cast members Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña are also back for season four. Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova will portray new characters in the series.

Catch up on the first three seasons of “For All Mankind“ now on Apple TV+. The “For All Mankind” season kicks off on November 10 and runs through January 12, 2024.

