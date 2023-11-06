Orbitkey has made a name for itself making high-quality and premium tech accessories. They hit the ground running with their Orbitkey Nest, which was this portable carrying solution that also included a wireless charging pad. It was great to store your smaller tech accessories like cables, SD cards, chargers, and anything else you would need during a trip. Since then, they have built a strong ecosystem of products, and today, they released their new Hybrid Work Duo, a 2 in 1 portable workstation setup. Let me show you what I mean.

The Hybrid Laptop Sleeve is a slim, elegantly designed protective cover for your laptop, available in two sizes to fit most devices. It offers more than just protection; it doubles as a portable desk mat, providing a seamless and efficient workspace no matter where you are. The sleeve is constructed from recycled woven fabric and premium vegan leather, showcasing Orbitkey’s commitment to sustainable and ethical design.

Sizing and Compatibility

14-inch Sleeve : Compatible with MacBook Pro 14” (2021 & Later), M1 & M2 13in Macbook Air, 12.9in iPad Pro and smaller, and any other similarly sized laptop or tablet

: Compatible with MacBook Pro 14” (2021 & Later), M1 & M2 13in Macbook Air, 12.9in iPad Pro and smaller, and any other similarly sized laptop or tablet 16-inch Sleeve: Suitable for MacBook Pro 16” (2021 & Later), M2 15in Macbook Air, and any other similarly sized laptop or tablet

Hands-on with the Hybrid Work Duo

The Orbitkey Hybrid Work Duo was made with the mobile professional and student in mind. It transforms any space into a productive workspace. The transition between environments is smoother than ever, thanks to the innovative design of the Hybrid Laptop Sleeve. The Hybrid Laptop Sleeve ensures your laptop is protected from bumps and scratches, all while fitting gracefully in your bag. But the magic happens when you unfold it—the laptop pocket transforms into a large mouse pad area, providing a protective surface for your mouse and creating an instant desk setup. The desk mat is large enough to be able to place your 16in MacBook Pro, a mouse and even more (see image below).

Build quality and materials

As I mentioned earlier, the build quality is exceptional. It is made of two materials. The outer portion is made of premium vegan leather so it is soft to the touch and feels great. They also used vegan leather on the inner portion that will act as a mousepad when it is fully unfolded. It then has a soft woven fabric that will protect your laptop at all times. When it is in the sleeve you do not need to worry about any scuffs or scratches and it is rigid enough to protect it from smaller falls. The fabric is also on the rest of the inner portion of the mat, so your laptop can rest on a comfortable material when in use. It also features a custom magnetic, zip-free closure for quick setup and pack-up, ensuring you waste no time transitioning between tasks. So you can go from a full-on portable workstation to a laptop sleeve in seconds.

It comes in two different colored finishes, black and Terracotta. I personally went with the black version because it fits my use case, but the terracotta does give it a nice pop of color. The sleeve is tailored to accommodate both right-handed and left-handed users, ensuring a comfortable experience for everyone. The final thing I noticed is that it has a nice bit of stretch. So you could fit a bit more than just the laptop and it will still close flush, which is great.

Pricing and Availability

The Orbitkey Hybrid Work Duo first launched on Kickstarter a few months back with a goal of raising $10,000, they quickly exceeded that with over $200,000 in backing from new customers. Those Kickstarter customers have received their Hybrid Work Duos already. Today, Orbitkey has launched their new product on their website, and is available to everyone. The 14in variant is $79.90 and the 16in version is $89.90. For the build quality and functionality, I actually think this price is a bargain. I have seen other companies charge much more for much less!

What are your thoughts on this take on a laptop sleeve? I am a big fan of products that serve multiple purposes and this checks off that box. So if you are in the market for a laptop sleeve to protect your new M3 Macbook Pro, this could be the way to go. It would also make it a great holiday gift!