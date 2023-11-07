How to watch The Buccaneers TV show

Apple TV+ today debuts a new drama series The Buccaneers. Based on the unfinished book by Edith Wharton, The Buccaneers sees a group of rich American women move to England to find a husband. Here’s how to watch.

Set in the 1870s, five rich young women marry Englishmen with land titles to gain status. Rather than bowing to patriarchal expectations, the women stand up for themselves and a culture clash of American and English societal norms ensues. Similar to Dickinson, The Buccaneers mixes anachronistic language and music with the classical setting.

Cast includes Kristen Froseth, Alisha Boy, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse and Mia Threapleton. The series has been warmly received by critics, achieving an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its release.

How to watch The Buccaneers

The Buccaneers is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s video streaming service. You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. There is no Android app but you can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

The first three episodes of The Buccaneers premiere today, Wednesday November 8. The remainder of the first season rolls out weekly, with new episodes each Wednesday through December 13.

The Buccaneers Episode 1: November 8, 2023

The Buccaneers Episode 2: November 8, 2023

The Buccaneers Episode 3: November 8, 2023

The Buccaneers Episode 4: November 15, 2023

The Buccaneers Episode 5: November 22, 2023

The Buccaneers Episode 6: November 29, 2023

The Buccaneers Episode 7: December 6, 2023

The Buccaneers Episode 8: December 13, 2023

