For All Mankind season four now available to watch on Apple TV+

The fourth season of sci-fi drama For All Mankind is now streaming on Apple TV+, with the first episode available today. The remainder of the season rolls out weekly, every Friday, through January 12.

For those unfamiliar, For All Mankind is an alternate history show about the space race that began back in 2019 as one of the Apple TV+ launch shows. In the current fourth season, the story kicks off from 2003 with the space program having successfully occupied Mars in the third season. Attention has now turned to mining valuable minerals from asteroids.

Joel Kinsman returns as an aged Ed Baldwin, alongside other regulars including Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, and Cynthy Wu. New additions to the cast include Toby Kebbell, previously seen in Apple’s dark thriller Servant.

How to watch For All Mankind

You can watch For All Mankind exclusively with an Apple TV+ subscription. Get a seven day free trial here for new accounts. Access Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire Stock, Roku and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

For All Mankind debuts new episodes weekly every Friday. The ten episode fourth season will spill into the new year, as follows:

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 1: November 10, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 2: November 17, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 3: November 24, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 4: December 1, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 5: December 8, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 6: December 15, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 7: December 22, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 8: December 29, 2023

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 9: January 5, 2024

For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 10: January 12, 2024

Other upcoming releases on Apple TV+ include the premiere of the highly-anticipated Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Slow Horses season three starring Gary Oldman, new Christmas specials Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas and The Velveteen Rabbit, and a fun original action-comedy movie The Family Plan starring Mark Wahlberg.

