 Skip to main content

Apple releases third dev and public betas for iOS 17.2 and macOS 14.2 alongside visionOS beta 6

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 15 2023 - 10:20 am PT
5 Comments
Vision Pro apps on visionOS | Apple stock apps shown

Update: Public beta versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and the HomePod update are now available.

The third iOS 17.2, macOS 14.2, watchOS 10.2, and tvOS 17.2 developer betas are now available. Apple has also released the sixth beta version of visionOS for Vision Pro developers. We’ll update with any changes we discover.

OS 17.2 is the first version to introduce Apple’s Journal app. Apple’s Journal app was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. The company said it would be released later this year rather than launching with iOS 17.0 and include these features:

  • Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps
  • Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts
  • Entries can be marked as important to standout
  • Prompts will inspire you to write
  • Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy

What’s coming in iOS 17.2?

As of the first beta release, we’ve seen new Weather widgets for Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise & Sunset on iOS and macOS, as well as a new analog clock on the iPhone and iPad. Books also has a new fast fade page turn animation option.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.