New iOS 17.2 beta features, 2024 iPad roadmap, Vision Pro spatial videos 

Benjamin and Chance discuss the latest features in iOS 17.2, Mark Gurman teases a major ‘ambitious’ iOS 18 update, Ming-Chi Kuo provides a 2024 roadmap for what to expect from iPad hardware, and Apple gives some press a hands-on demo of spatial videos viewed through Apple Vision Pro.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Use code HAPPYHOUR23 to unlock a 30% discount for PIllow Premium. Download it from the App Store today.
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladderlife.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Apple has allowed some press to view their own spatial videos in Vision Pro, Final Cut gaining editing ability next year
- iOS 17.2 beta 2 enables Vision Pro spatial video capture on iPhone 15 Pro
- Daring Fireball: Vision Pro, Spatial Video, and Panoramic Photos
- WSJ Vision Pro write-up
- Apple iPhone Spatial Video Arrives in Beta and Looks Amazing on Vision Pro
- Apple extends free period for iPhone 14 satellite features
- iOS 17.2 beta 2: Here are all of the features and changes
- iOS 17.2 lets users disable inline text predictions
- watchOS 10.2 brings back gesture to swipe between watch faces
- Shazam comes to your Mac’s menu bar and Control Center in latest beta
- Apple wants iOS 18 to be its most ‘ambitious and compelling’ update in years, report says
- Kuo: Apple to update all iPad models next year, including OLED iPad Pro and new 12.9-inch iPad Air
- Apple reportedly planning major price increase for OLED iPad Pro
- Why the rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air actually makes a lot of sense
- Apple earns 36% of Google search ad revenue through Safari, antitrust trial reveals
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments