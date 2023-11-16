New iOS 17.2 beta features, 2024 iPad roadmap, Vision Pro spatial videos 

Benjamin and Chance discuss the latest features in iOS 17.2, Mark Gurman teases a major ‘ambitious’ iOS 18 update, Ming-Chi Kuo provides a 2024 roadmap for what to expect from iPad hardware, and Apple gives some press a hands-on demo of spatial videos viewed through Apple Vision Pro.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Use code HAPPYHOUR23 to unlock a 30% discount for PIllow Premium. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladderlife.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com