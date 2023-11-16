How to watch the new Godzilla TV show ‘Monarch’ on Apple TV+

The new Godzilla universe TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is available to watch now on Apple TV+. Set after the events of the Godzilla (2014) movie, the show dives deep into the Monarch organization, spanning multiple family timelines. Here’s how to stream.

The Monarch TV show sees two siblings slowly unravel the mysteries of the secretive Monarch organization, including previously unknown family ties in a world that has been confronted by the fact that monsters are indeed real.

While not necessarily the focus, Godzilla himself does appear in the series, even from the first episode in a tense dramatic flashback. Other monsters appear throughout the show, with high-budget CGI sequences. The series is designed to be accessible for new viewers, too, but includes many references that will resonate with existing fans of the Monsterverse franchise.

Father and son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell play the same character in the show, Officer Lee Shaw. Wyatt plays the young version of Shaw, and Kurt portrays the same character in the modern-day timeline when Shaw is older. Anna Sawai and Kiersey Clemons round out the main cast.

How to watch the Monarch Godzilla TV show

The Monarch TV show is exclusively available on the Apple TV+ streaming service, which costs $9.99 per month. If you are new to the service, you can get a seven-day free trial here.

Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices and third-party platforms. You can get the app on devices like the Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, and more. You can also watch on the web on a PC laptop or Android phone at tv.apple.com.

The series is releasing episodes weekly, every Friday. The first two episodes are available today, with the remainder of the ten-episode season dropping weekly through January 12.

What else to watch on Apple TV+ during that time? A new season of For All Mankind is ongoing, as well as the upcoming return of Slow Horses and the premiere of original film The Family Plan.

See everything coming to Apple TV+ in our full show guide, listing the 200+ original TV shows and movies streaming on the service.