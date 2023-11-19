I am always on the lookout for tech accessories that are different, unique and serve multiple purposes. Recognizing this, JOURNEY has introduced two new products that redefine the concept of convenience and style in our tech-driven lives: the ALTI ULTRA Fast Wireless Charging Desk Mat and the TRIO ULTRA 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Station. These Made for MagSafe products are not just about charging your devices; they’re about enhancing your experience.

The Alti Ultra was the accessory that really caught my eye with its unique combination of functionality and design. Yes, it’s a desk mat, but it’s also reversible and provides a charging solution all in one!

Key features

Dual Wireless Charging: Capable of 15W fast wireless charging for iPhones and 5W for AirPods, it ensures your devices are always ready to go. Magnetic Charging Panel: Its detachable magnetic charging panel can be conveniently attached to either side of the mat, catering to both left and right-handed users. Versatile Design: The mat features a double-sided design with premium vegan leather on one side and soft felt on the other, offering a choice between luxury and comfort. Spill-Proof Surface: Accidents happen, but the Alti Ultra’s spill-proof surface with a special coating ensures easy clean-up and smooth mouse scrolling. Generous Dimensions: It provides ample space for multiple input peripherals, making it a spacious hub for all your essential devices.

Experience and usage

Using the ALTI ULTRA is a seamless experience. Its charging efficiency is impressive, and the flexibility to switch sides adds a touch of personalization. The quality of the materials speaks volumes about their durability, and the spill-proof feature is a practical addition for everyday use. So for $169 you essentially get two desk mats, vegan leather side and a felt side, you also get a MagSafe-certified 15W charger, a 5W wireless charger, a 30W charging brick and you can even use the mat to hide some loose leaf materials in between the mat. Absolute no brainer!

The Trio Ultra takes charging to the next level by offering a compact and stylish solution to charge the big three, AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch, all simultaneously.

Key features

3-in-1 Charging: Designed to fast charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, it’s the ultimate power station. 15W Fast MagSafe Charging: For iPhones, this feature ensures your phone is rapidly charged and ready to use. 15W Magsafe

Fast charger for Apple Watch

5W charging pad for AirPods Space-Saving Design: Its vertical design not only saves space but also adds an elegant touch to your bedside or desk. Premium Build Quality: The station’s build is robust, reflecting JOURNEY’s commitment to quality and longevity.

Experience and usage

The Trio Ultra stands out for its convenience. The ability to charge three devices in a space-efficient manner is a game-changer. The fast charging capability is reliable, making it an indispensable accessory for Apple users. Since it is a charging stand, it will full support standby mode on any supported iPhone. The MagSafe charger also provides tilt customization to find your perfect viewing angle.

Final thoughts, pricing, and availability

Journey has indeed embarked on a mission to blend functionality with elegance. The Alti Ultra and Trio Ultra are both great products that will elevate your current desk setup. Whether it’s the Alti Ultra transforming your workspace into a more efficient and stylish area, or the Trio Ultra decluttering your desk or nightstand, these products are a testament to Journey’s innovative spirit.

The Altri Ultra is currently available for $169. It comes in one size but includes everything mentioned above, including a charging brick in the box. Be sure to click here for the latest deals! The Trio Ultra is also available for the same $169 but comes in either a white color (shown in this article) or a matte black finish. 9to5Mac readers will get 20% off the entire order with the code ‘GET20’ bringing the price down to under $135 for each item! Click here to get more information on Journey products.

I think these would make great gifts for any of your techie friends, loved ones or even yourself! What do you think of these products? Would you use them? Let’s discuss in the comments below!