It hasn’t been long since Apple first began selling refurbished AirPods, starting with the AirPods 3 – which were first released in October 2021. Now, the company is expanding its refurbished store with AirPods Pro 2, but only in a few European countries for now.

Refurbished AirPods Pro 2

Customers can now buy refurbished AirPods Pro 2 at a discount in selected European countries, including the U.K., Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland. As noted by MacRumors, the refurbished version sold by Apple is the original one introduced in 2022 with the Lightning Charging Case.

Apple this year launched a revised version of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C instead of Lightning in the Charging Case. However, this revised version also has improved dust resistance and supports Lossless audio when paired with an Apple Vision Pro.

The price of a refurbished AirPods Pro 2 is around 15% cheaper than the price of a new one. In the UK, the latest AirPods Pro 2 cost £229, but the refurbished version costs £189. Despite being refurbished, the earbuds come with a Lightning to USB-C cable and silicone ear tips in four sizes.

For those unfamiliar, refurbished Apple products are covered by a one-year limited warranty, just like any other Apple product. They’re also eligible for AppleCare plans and covered by the company’s 14-day return policy. In most cases, refurbished products have been returned by customers when they were brand new.

It’s worth noting that you can find better deals on AirPods, whether new or refurbished, in other stores. The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C case can be found on Amazon in the U.S. for just $189. The refurbished Lightning version can be bought on Amazon for $169.

