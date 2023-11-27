It’s Cyber Monday, and that means a fresh batch of discounts on all things Apple. Headlining the best offers today, Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now starts from $949 to go alongside a new all-time low on the companion Apple Pencil 2 at $80. And if you don’t mind going with a previous-generation device, Apple’s 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pros are now $1,400 off or more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now starts from $949

We’re now finally tracking some Cyber Monday savings on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. The deals have been light on the flagship end of the iPadOS lineup as of late, and now B&H is cutting it close by offering up some savings at the last minute. Kicking things off, the Wi-Fi 128GB model sells for $999, down from its usual $1,099 price tag. Best Buy members can drop it down to $949. This is the first price cut in a couple of months and matches the all-time low in the process from back in September. There’s also a bit of a pattern as the rest of the lineup is also $100 off.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

New all-time low drops Apple Pencil 2 down to $80

If the Black Friday pricing wasn’t quite enough to sway you into scoring Apple Pencil 2, the Cyber Monday savings should be. Right now, via Amazon, you can score the most capable iPad stylus in Apple’s arsenal for $79.99 shipped. It drops from the usual $129 price tag in order to save you $49. This is a new all-time low, clocking in at $9 under our previous mention. Did we mention that it’s also just $9 more than the new USB-C charging version, making the wireless-enabled model an even better value?

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Apple’s 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pros $1,400+ off

Apple’s M1 Max MacBook Pro might not be the company’s latest, but it certainly is still one of the greatest releases out there. Right now, B&H is marking down the higher-end configuration 16-inch MacBook Pro through the end of the day. The 16-inch 1TB/32GB model clocks in at $2,099. That’s a massive $1,400 off the original $3,499 price tag and an extra $300 below any other discount we’ve seen in the past. If you’re not entirely sold on the performance improvements from the newer M2 and M3 Pro/Max chips, then it’s hard to beat going with such a deep clearance discount.

Apple’s previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but it still arrives with much of the same refreshed form factor as the newer models. The M1 Max chip starts the improved form factor and powers the experience, which comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery and a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything, from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear for Siri with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Siri smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of HomeKit hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Siri setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year. Using code USCE1MAC will let you save even more with an extra 20% off.

Camera E1: $48 (Reg. $60)

Video Doorbell G4: $91 (Reg. $120)

Smart Lock U100: $133 (Reg. $190)

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

