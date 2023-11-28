 Skip to main content

How to see Apple Books Year in Review and discover your ‘reader type’

Nov 28 2023
Apple Books Year Review

Joining Apple Music Replay which shows you your top songs, artists, and milestones of the year is a new feature for your digital books and audiobooks purchased through Apple. Here’s how to see Apple Books Year in Review and learn your “reader type.”

Apple announced the new Year in Review feature for your digital book library alongside the top Apple Podcasts and Apple Books of 2023.

Apple Books Year in Review offers automatic highlights (on iPhone and iPad) for what you read and listened to including total time reading, longest book or audiobook, which series you completed, your most-read author and genre, your highest-rated book, and more.

Another neat part is you can manually add books and audiobooks to the Year in Review and you can customize your reading goals.

And a fun part of Apple Books Year in Review is you’ll see what reader type you are based on “anonymized reader insights.”

How to see Apple Books Year in Review

  1. Open Apple Books on your iPhone or iPad
  2. Tap the Read Now tab in the bottom left corner
  3. Now choose Your Year in Review (under the Top Picks

Here’s how it looks on iPhone:

Apple Books Year in Review 2

Here’s a closer look at the insights you’ll get:

Apple Books Year in Review 3

And here are the six reader types that Apple Books will use to explain your style:

Are you looking forward to this new Apple Books feature? Share your thoughts in the comments!

