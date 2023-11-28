 Skip to main content

Download the stunning iPhone 15 Pro Internals Wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 28 2023 - 8:03 am PT
4 Comments
iPhone 15 Internals Wallpaper Basic Apple Guy

Earlier this month, Basic Apple Guy released an internal schematic wallpaper for the Space Black MacBook Pro. Now he’s back with his favorite and most impressive creation of the year – the iPhone 15 Pro Internals Wallpapers. Check out all the behind-the-scenes details and grab it for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max below.

Creative genius Basic Apple Guy has been making internal wallpapers for Apple devices for a few years (iPhone 14 Pro version here). These stunning wallpapers include thousands of hand-crafted components and take “dozens and dozens of hours to complete” across 50 days.

Basic Apple Guy shared more about the process on his blog:

These are, without a doubt, the most ambitious, tedious, and time-consuming projects I release every year, each taking dozens and dozens of hours to complete. But they’re also the wallpapers I love making the most, both for their deference to the incredible intricacy under the iPhone’s thin glass cover, the challenge they present to make, and their appearance as iPhone wallpapers.

Basic Apple Guy gave big thanks to iFixit for the internal photography that allowed him to create these wallpapers. In the end, over 3,000 layers make up the incredible schematic designs.

Be sure to check out Basic Apple Guy’s full post for all the fascinating details of his process.

Download the iPhone 15 Pro Internals Wallpapers

Basic Apple Guy also shared he won’t be doing iPhone 15/Plus Internals Wallpapers this year due to the time it takes plus his existing commitments.

Which color of the new Basic Apple Guy iPhone 15 Pro Internals Wallpapers do you love most? Share your thoughts in the comments!

iPhone 15 Pro Inter
via Basic Apple Guy

Check out more of Basic Apple Guy’s wonderful work:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12