Earlier this month, Basic Apple Guy released an internal schematic wallpaper for the Space Black MacBook Pro. Now he’s back with his favorite and most impressive creation of the year – the iPhone 15 Pro Internals Wallpapers. Check out all the behind-the-scenes details and grab it for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max below.

Creative genius Basic Apple Guy has been making internal wallpapers for Apple devices for a few years (iPhone 14 Pro version here). These stunning wallpapers include thousands of hand-crafted components and take “dozens and dozens of hours to complete” across 50 days.

Basic Apple Guy shared more about the process on his blog:

These are, without a doubt, the most ambitious, tedious, and time-consuming projects I release every year, each taking dozens and dozens of hours to complete. But they’re also the wallpapers I love making the most, both for their deference to the incredible intricacy under the iPhone’s thin glass cover, the challenge they present to make, and their appearance as iPhone wallpapers.

Basic Apple Guy gave big thanks to iFixit for the internal photography that allowed him to create these wallpapers. In the end, over 3,000 layers make up the incredible schematic designs.

Be sure to check out Basic Apple Guy’s full post for all the fascinating details of his process.

Download the iPhone 15 Pro Internals Wallpapers

You can find the 7 different colored wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post.

Here’s his tip jar if you want to show appreciation for him generously keeping these amazing wallpapers totally free .

Basic Apple Guy also shared he won’t be doing iPhone 15/Plus Internals Wallpapers this year due to the time it takes plus his existing commitments.

Which color of the new Basic Apple Guy iPhone 15 Pro Internals Wallpapers do you love most? Share your thoughts in the comments!

via Basic Apple Guy

