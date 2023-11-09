 Skip to main content

Download the Space Black MacBook Pro wallpaper from Basic Apple Guy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 9 2023 - 10:02 am PT
0 Comments
Space Black MacBook Pro Schematic wallpaper

Over the last few years, Basic Apple Guy has delivered amazingly detailed iPhone and MacBook Pro Schematic wallpapers. Now celebrating the new Space Black MacBook Pro, he’s released an all-black version of the slick wallpaper.

Earlier this year, Basic Apple Guy shared his M2 MacBook Pro Schematic wallpapers that feature over 3,700 custom-designed pieces in various beautiful colors.

Here’s how he described the creative process:

“The second Apple announced their new M2 MacBook Pros, I booted up Sketch and began overhauling my previous 14-and-16-inch schematics. The first step was deciding on a starting point: should I start these schematics from scratch or try building off my existing designs? With tons of hours at stake by this decision, I decided that I would begin to update one of the current designs, but if, for whatever reason, that became too cumbersome to rejig everything, I would start over.

“In the end, these new M2 MacBook Pro schematics come in at 3732 pieces for the 14-inch, and 3706 parts for the 16-inch. They’re available in six refreshed colour variations: M2 Pro, M2 Max, Midnight, Night Mode (inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra), Golden, and Tropical. And because of the many internal similarities between the M1 & M2 MacBook Pros, these wallpapers remain highly accurate representations for owners of MacBook Pros released in 2021. Enjoy.”

Now that the new M3 Pro and Max MacBook Pros come in the fresh Space Black, he’s updated the previous MacBook Pro Schematic wallpapers with an all-black coat of paint and may update the internals soon.

Download the Space Black MacBook Pro Schematic wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

And be sure to check out more of Basic Apple Guy’s amazing work:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch …
Wallpapers

Wallpapers
Basic Apple Guy

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12