Slow Horses on Apple TV+ returns for season three

One of Apple’s most successful British shows, Slow Horses, returns today for season three on Apple TV+ with a two episode premiere. The remainder of the season rolls out weekly. Based on the books by Mick Herron, Slow Horses follows a department of MI5 reject spys, led by Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman).

Slow Horses is a blend of action spy drama and black comedy, with Jackson Lamb pulling out some denigrating one liners as ‘motivation’ for his reject recruits.

The third season of the series is based on the events of the book ‘Real Tigers’, and sees Catherine Standish kidnapped, and its the responsibility of the rest of the slow horses to find her while she is still alive.

The cast is led by Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristen Scott Thomas, and more. Season three has received strongly positive critical reviews, topping the generally warm reception of the prior two seasons. Fans will also be happy to know that Slow Horses has already been renewed for a fourth season, which will likely debut sometime next year.

How to watch Slow Horses

You can watch Slow Horses exclusively with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple TV+ is available through the Apple TV app, which can be found on various platforms including Apple devices, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, games consoles and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Slow Horses season three is rolling out weekly. The entire third season (comprising six episodes in all) will be released before the end of the year.

Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 1: November 29, 2023

Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 2: November 29, 2023

Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 3: December 6, 2023

Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 4: December 13, 2023

Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 5: December 20, 2023

Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 6: December 27, 2023