 Skip to main content

Slow Horses on Apple TV+ returns for season three

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Nov 28 2023 - 5:20 pm PT
0 Comments

One of Apple’s most successful British shows, Slow Horses, returns today for season three on Apple TV+ with a two episode premiere. The remainder of the season rolls out weekly. Based on the books by Mick Herron, Slow Horses follows a department of MI5 reject spys, led by Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman).

Slow Horses is a blend of action spy drama and black comedy, with Jackson Lamb pulling out some denigrating one liners as ‘motivation’ for his reject recruits.

The third season of the series is based on the events of the book ‘Real Tigers’, and sees Catherine Standish kidnapped, and its the responsibility of the rest of the slow horses to find her while she is still alive.

The cast is led by Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristen Scott Thomas, and more. Season three has received strongly positive critical reviews, topping the generally warm reception of the prior two seasons. Fans will also be happy to know that Slow Horses has already been renewed for a fourth season, which will likely debut sometime next year.

How to watch Slow Horses

You can watch Slow Horses exclusively with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple TV+ is available through the Apple TV app, which can be found on various platforms including Apple devices, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, games consoles and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Slow Horses Season 3 Release Dates

Slow Horses season three is rolling out weekly. The entire third season (comprising six episodes in all) will be released before the end of the year.

  • Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 1: November 29, 2023
  • Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 2: November 29, 2023
  • Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 3: December 6, 2023
  • Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 4: December 13, 2023
  • Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 5: December 20, 2023
  • Slow Horses Season 3, Episode 6: December 27, 2023
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.