 Skip to main content

YouTube companion app ‘Play’ gets major update with option to follow channels, more

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Nov 28 2023 - 3:36 pm PT
0 Comments
YouTube Play app

Play is a companion app to YouTube introduced last year that lets users organize videos, whether to bookmark their favorites or save them to watch later. Now the app has been updated to version 2.0, which adds many new features, including the option to follow channels and organize them into folders. Read on as we detail what’s new with Play 2.0.

What’s new with Play 2.0

Developed by Marcos Tanaka, the same developer behind MusicHarbor, Play focuses on helping users create their own YouTube video library. Although you can manually add videos to the app, Play is integrated with the system’s Share Sheet, so you don’t have to leave the YouTube app in order to bookmark videos.

With Play 2.0, the developer has added many long-awaited features, such as the option to follow YouTube channels. With this feature, users can get new videos as soon as they’re released, save the ones they want to watch, and delete the rest. According to Tanaka, there are “powerful filters” that make it easy to stay updated with new videos from various channels.

Another new feature coming with Play 2.0 is folder organization. There’s now a deeper level of organization based on folders in addition to the already existing tags. Both can be combined, so that you create a folder and organize it with tags. And for Mac users, the macOS app now has a built-in video player.

There are now two versions of the Play app: Basic, which costs $2.99 as a one-time purchase and offers the features of the original version, and Premium, which adds the new features and costs $2.99 per month.

You can buy Play on the App Store. It works with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.