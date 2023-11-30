Apple plans to package US-fabbed Apple silicon in US, TSMC plant not a ‘paperweight’

In 2021, Apple committed to investing $430 billion in the US economy over a five year period. Now the company has detailed plans to bring Apple silicon packaging to Arizona as part of that investment. The announcement seems to refute an earlier report that Apple silicon fabbed by TSMC in the US would still need to be packaged in Taiwan.

Specifically, Apple says it will be the “first and largest customer” of Amkor’s advanced silicon packaging facility in Peoria, Arizona. Amkor will be responsible for packaging Apple silicon that TSMC fabs at its Arizona location.

Apple describes the move to package Apple silicon in the US as a joint effort between itself and Amkor:

Apple and Amkor have worked together for more than a decade, packaging chips used extensively in all Apple products. With a shared desire to manufacture in the U.S., Apple and Amkor developed plans to build the largest outsourced advanced packaging facility in America. Amkor will invest approximately $2 billion in the project, and upon completion, it will employ more than 2,000 people.

Apple also emphasizes that it is the largest customer for TSMC in Arizona. Earlier this year, the TSMC plant in Arizona was described as a “paperweight” due to packaging still happening in Taiwan. Apple appears to be refuting that report in today’s release regarding Amkor and its advanced silicon packaging capabilities.

More