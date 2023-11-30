 Skip to main content

Apple plans to package US-fabbed Apple silicon in US, TSMC plant not a ‘paperweight’

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 30 2023 - 6:44 am PT
1 Comment
apple silicon transition | apple 5G modem iPhone

In 2021, Apple committed to investing $430 billion in the US economy over a five year period. Now the company has detailed plans to bring Apple silicon packaging to Arizona as part of that investment. The announcement seems to refute an earlier report that Apple silicon fabbed by TSMC in the US would still need to be packaged in Taiwan.

Specifically, Apple says it will be the “first and largest customer” of Amkor’s advanced silicon packaging facility in Peoria, Arizona. Amkor will be responsible for packaging Apple silicon that TSMC fabs at its Arizona location.

Apple describes the move to package Apple silicon in the US as a joint effort between itself and Amkor:

Apple and Amkor have worked together for more than a decade, packaging chips used extensively in all Apple products. With a shared desire to manufacture in the U.S., Apple and Amkor developed plans to build the largest outsourced advanced packaging facility in America. Amkor will invest approximately $2 billion in the project, and upon completion, it will employ more than 2,000 people.

Apple also emphasizes that it is the largest customer for TSMC in Arizona. Earlier this year, the TSMC plant in Arizona was described as a “paperweight” due to packaging still happening in Taiwan. Apple appears to be refuting that report in today’s release regarding Amkor and its advanced silicon packaging capabilities.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon is Apple's new lineup of processor…
TSMC

TSMC
Amkor

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.