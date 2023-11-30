 Skip to main content

Apple releases iOS 17.1.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 security updates

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 30 2023 - 10:08 am PT
Apple has released the iOS 17.1.2 software update for iPhone. Apple has also released macOS Sonoma 14.1.2. Both updates are described as security updates in the release notes.

The new version of iOS follows iOS 17.1.1 which was released on November 7 and addressed wireless charging issues for BMW drivers as well as a snow glitch. Apple similarly released macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 to address compatibility with new M3 MacBook Pros.

Apple has also been publicly testing a larger update to iOS 17 with iOS 17.2 beta. The upcoming release introduces Apple’s new Journal app for iPhone, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, new Clock and Weather widgets, and updates to Tapback in Messages.

