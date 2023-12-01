Apple celebrating Taylor Swift with free ‘Eras Experience’ in New York City

Taylor Swift was crowned the “Apple Music Artist of the Year” a few weeks ago, and the festivities aren’t stopping anytime soon. Apple today announced that it will be holding a free “Taylor Swift Eras Experience” in New York City next week on December 8 and December 9.

Apple is quick to point out, however, that Taylor Swift herself won’t be in attendance.

Apple says:

Swifties, it’s time to celebrate Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift. Come commemorate this achievement through an exploration of the ten Taylor Swift eras that have led to her history-making year and cemented her as this year’s recipient.

You can head to Apple’s website to sign up for a chance to receive a ticket to the Taylor Swift Eras Experience. You’ll need to sign in with your Ticketmaster account, and Apple says you must be located in Greater New York to be eligible for selection.

Registration for a chance to receive a ticket ends tomorrow, December 2 and 11 a.m. EST. Those who receive a ticket will be notified by email between December 5 and December 6.

If you’re chosen to attend, you’ll receive a ticket for yourself and one guest. Tickets are free and will be assigned to a specific time window, during which you can attend the experience. Apple says that successful applicants will be selected “at random.”

If your request is successful, a specific hourly time session will be assigned and emailed to the address associated with your Ticketmaster account. A single time session will be assigned to successful applicants for themselves and 1 guest (2 tickets total); your guest must be present at check-in. Tickets for this experience are limited, and access to this opportunity does not guarantee access to tickets. Please note, the artist will not be in attendance.

You can learn more on Apple’s website, including a long list of frequently asked questions.

