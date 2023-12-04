Halide camera makers are working on a video capture app next

Ever wish the awesome Halide camera app could shoot video like the iPhone’s Camera app? Never gonna happen. Instead, the developers behind Halide are embarking on a whole new project called Kino.

For now, the team is only revealing their intent to make Kino happen.

Why make a video capture app for iPhone now? Much like how Halide leveraged the addition of RAW image capture years ago, Kino intends to build on the iPhone’s recently gained ability to capture LOG video.

Expect the new app to be ready around February, maybe, but definitely expect to see the fascinating process of video capture app development along the way. Follow along at shotwithkino.com.

Also, ugh, now I really wish I shot this from Friday night with all the fancy video features turned on … next time.

There’s definitely an opportunity for Kino to bring the same level of welcomeness to pro video features through good design as Halide has done for photography.

More