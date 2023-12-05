Apple Design Award winner SwingVision makes its pickleball debut

SwingVision, an Apple Design Award-winning app in innovation, today introduced its expansion into pickleball. Initially an app meant to act as a tennis coach helping users to perfect every aspect of their game, SwingVision is making its way into America’s fastest-growing sport.

Backed and supported by a number of well-known athletes including tennis champions Andy Roddick, Lindsay Davenport, James Blake, and others, SwingVision is now heading to the court of pickleball. With the ability to be used across various Apple devices – iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch – SwingVision gives subscribers expert analyses on their game and can act as a personalized coach, helping players to consistently improve by noting both strengths and weaknesses. Swupnil Sahai, cofounder and CEO of SwingVision:

We’re so excited to bring SwingVision’s cutting-edge AI to America’s fastest-growing sport. Our users have been asking us to expand into pickleball for quite some time now, and we’ve answered the call. We can’t wait for all pickleball players to experience the magic of SwingVision.

The way SwingVision works is simple: After downloading, simply point your iPhone or iPad at the court and start recording. Then, using AI and Neural Engine, SwingVision begins to track the ball’s trajectory in 3D, delivering high-quality stats, line-calling, and highlights.

Now, with its expansion into pickleball, SwingVision can help pickleball players nationwide upgrade their game – the need for players and their opponents to determine whether a ball was in or out is no longer needed with the implementation of SwingVision. According to Josh Freedman, director of pickleball at Topnotch Management:

Pickleball players have constant arguments on the court due to bad line calls, want highlights of their game without having to do manual video editing, and lack objective data about their performance. SwingVision fixes all of these problems. From perfecting dinks to drop serves, SwingVision is going to be a game changer for pickleball players everywhere!

Whether you’re a tennis or a pickleball player, SwingVision:

Automates statistics and line calling

Settles disputes on the court with real-time line challenges

Imports and analyzes videos recorded outside of the app

Gets TV-quality video highlights that can be shared

Identifies player strengths, weaknesses, and scouts the opponent

Analyzes rally constructions to maximize the chance of winning point

Download SwingVision from the App Store here.