Apple Podcasts awards Julia Louis-Dreyfus with Show of the Year for Wiser Than Me series

Apple Podcasts has honored renowned podcaster Julia Louis-Dreyfus with its coveted Show of the Year award for 2023.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who took on the role of Elaine in the little-known TV sitcom Seinfeld, finally reached her full potential in 2023 when Wiser Than Me premiered.

The interview podcast series includes a 10-episode first season run as well as 10 bonus episodes for Lemonada Premium subscribers through Apple Podcasts.

Some fun stats shared by Apple that explain why Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the obvious winner this year:

Wiser Than Me was the #1 show overall on Apple Podcasts’ U.S. charts for 29 days (that’s a record that has yet to be topped in 2023)

Wiser Than Me ranked #5 on Apple’s Top New Shows for 2023 in the U.S

The podcast was also among the top 10 Most Followed and Most Shared Shows of 2023 in the U.S

The first episode was the second Most Shared Episode on Apple Podcasts in the U.S. all year

Season two of Wiser Than Me will premiere in spring 2024, which means more tough competition for all other podcasts in seeking the Show of the Year honor.

So there you have it. If you dream of someday earning the Apple Podcasts Show of the Year award, consider absolutely owning a character role in an iconic 90s sitcom.

Read the official announcement from Apple Newsroom here.

