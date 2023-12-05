How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon

The Martin Scorsese epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio was financed by Apple, but how can you watch it?

Right now, Killers of the Flower Moon is available to buy or rent on the iTunes Store, Amazon Prime, and other VOD platforms. In the future, it will be streaming for Apple TV+ subscribers.

From esteemed director Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the murders of the Osage nation. The crimes were motivated by money, with the Osage having become incredibly wealthy from oil. White opportunists integrated into families and surreptitiously killed natives to gradually take control over the oil supply.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert DeNiro, Jesse Plemons and more. It is expected to garner significant attention at the upcoming awards season, including plenty of Oscar buzz.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the first Apple original film to follow Apple’s new release strategy for its big-budget titles. To grow awareness for the title, and recoup some of the production budget, Apple is taking all its new films to theaters first, running worldwide in thousands of cinemas. So far, Killers of the Flower Moon has topped $150 million box office ticket sales.

Now, Apple has a chance to make even more of the money through a video-on-demand release. The film is listed at standard premium video on demand pricing, available to rent for $19.99 or buy to keep for $25, at platforms including:

When will Killers of the Flower Moon be streaming?

Apple has still not announced a streaming release date for Killers of the Flower Moon. The film has ended its theatrical exclusive window, so it could appear on Apple TV+ at any time. However, given that Apple and Paramount have just released the film on VOD today, it seems like TV+ subscribers will still be waiting a few weeks (at least) before the film is free to stream.

Between VOD and theatrical sales, Apple is unlikely to recoup the immense production budget of the project. However, it certainly makes the overall financial calculation more palatable when you include the expected benefit for Apple TV+, when the film drops there. (Eventually, you can also expect Apple and Paramount to release the movie on disc.)